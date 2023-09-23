Inzamam says doors open for Amir

LAHORE: Pakistan's Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has stated that fast bowler Mohammad Amir could return to the national squad if he consistently performs well in domestic competitions.
Amir announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 in December 2020, citing discomfort within the national team as the reason. Inzamam acknowledged Amir as a great cricketer and emphasised that if Amir expressed the desire to play for Pakistan and performed well in first-class cricket, he would be considered for selection.
HANGZHOU: Hosts China will look to top the Asian Games swimming medals table for the first time since 2014 with...
LONDON: Seven Caribbean countries will host matches at next year´s T20 World Cup, including Antigua and Barbuda,...
LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, has disclosed that captain...
KARACHI: Pakistan overpowered Australia to extend its unbeaten run while Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates ...
HANGZHOU: Flyweight world champion Hasanboy Dusmatov will be one of the favourites for gold when boxing gets under way...
LAHORE: Pakistan No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan will be a real threat for Arshad Nadeem and India’s...