Inzamam says doors open for Amir

LAHORE: Pakistan's Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has stated that fast bowler Mohammad Amir could return to the national squad if he consistently performs well in domestic competitions.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 in December 2020, citing discomfort within the national team as the reason. Inzamam acknowledged Amir as a great cricketer and emphasised that if Amir expressed the desire to play for Pakistan and performed well in first-class cricket, he would be considered for selection.