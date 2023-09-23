 
Girl arrested for killing her father

By Our Correspondent
September 23, 2023

LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl killed her father by shooting him in the head due to unknown reasons in the Gujjarpura area on Friday. The victim was identified as Bilal Khan and the accused girl as Amina. The police arrested the girl and recovered the murder weapon from her possession. Police said that the investigation was ongoing as to why the girl committed this murder. The police shifted the body for post-mortem.