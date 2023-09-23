18 more references submitted to courts

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday submitted 18 more references to accountability courts (ACs). The registrar’s office of accountability courts examined the references and submitted them to courts after scrutiny.
The references include Toshakhana Reference against the PMLN Quaid and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PPP Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and a reference against Zardari for suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion.
As many as four refer ences have been submitted to the Accountability Court No 1, two references to Accountability Court No. 2, and 12 to Accountability Court No 3.
A total of 44 references have been submitted to the courts so far, while the other references are being scrutinized.
Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Lt-Gen (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt and Federal Investigation Agency Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt met on Friday and focused on strategies to enhance cooperation in crucial areas related to accountability, investigation and capacity building. The meeting was held at the FIA Headquarters.
By Our CorrespondentLAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday advised Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: The government does not find any law or policy to fulfil the Supreme Court’s recent request for...
ISLAMABAD: Ruling out the possibility of delimitation exercise to be over by November 30, a senior official at the...
TEHRAN: As least three people have died and more than 1,300 others have required medical attention as dust storms...
NEW YORK: Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday said that neither the United Nations nor...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during clashes with troops in the occupied West...