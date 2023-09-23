18 more references submitted to courts

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday submitted 18 more references to accountability courts (ACs). The registrar’s office of accountability courts examined the references and submitted them to courts after scrutiny.

The references include Toshakhana Reference against the PMLN Quaid and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PPP Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and a reference against Zardari for suspicious transaction of Rs8 billion.

As many as four refer ences have been submitted to the Accountability Court No 1, two references to Accountability Court No. 2, and 12 to Accountability Court No 3.

A total of 44 references have been submitted to the courts so far, while the other references are being scrutinized.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Lt-Gen (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt and Federal Investigation Agency Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt met on Friday and focused on strategies to enhance cooperation in crucial areas related to accountability, investigation and capacity building. The meeting was held at the FIA Headquarters.