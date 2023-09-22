Nine private varsities display final year projects

PESHAWAR: Nine private sector universities in KP Thursday joined hands Thursday to display final year projects in different disciplines.

The Inter-Universities Project Exhibition 2023 was held here at Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the Sarhad University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Salimur Rehman. Closing Ceremony was presided over by the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Prof. Dr. M. Qasim Jan. This was a joint effort of all the nine-member universities of the Private Chartered Universities Forum-KP.

These included Sarhad University, Abasyn University, City University, CECOS University, Gandhara University, Qurtuba University, Iqra National University, Northern University, and Preston University.

The function was held under the umbrella of Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), KP. Its Chairman Fazle Qadir participated in the event as a guest of honour.

Each university was allowed to display 10 best projects. Thus 90 projects from all the nine universities took part in the exhibition/competition.

For the convenience of the jury members, the competition was classified in four categories which included Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences, Computer Science & IT and Management Sciences & Social Sciences.

The jury members were selected from different public sector universities having expertise in their relevant fields. Prof Dr Qasim Jan gave away prizes to the projects, for securing first, second and third positions in respective categories. Talking to the participants, the chief guest and the guest of honour stressed the promotion of Science & Technology.

They said that we could not compete with the developed nations without quality education.The students were urged to concentrate on studies to become more productive citizens.

The guests advised the teachers to involve students in creative activities so that they may bring more laurels to the country.Earlier, the chief guest visited the project stalls of different universities and appreciated the quality of projects made by the final year of various disciplines.