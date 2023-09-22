Saudi Arabian leaders greeted on national day

Islamabad: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has extended his warmest congratulations to the King of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of Saudi Arabia.

“The people of Pakistan join in the celebration, sharing in the joy and felicity of our Saudi brethren,” the minister in his message said adding, the people of Pakistan reiterate their unwavering solidarity and shared happiness with their Saudi brothers and sisters.

Aneeq Ahmed said the people of Pakistan commend the remarkable efforts of the Saudi leadership in facilitating the pilgrimage of millions of devout Muslims, including the honourable guests who visit the holy sites. He acknowledged that Saudi Arabia holds a distinguished and pivotal role within the global Muslim community, with unparalleled progress and achievements across various domains.

“It fills us with pride that the 27 million Pakistani expatriates contributing their talents and hard work in Saudi Arabia are actively participating in the nation's growth and development,” he said. He observed while every citizen harbours a profound love for their homeland, Saudi Arabia stands as a unique nation, as it holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide, fostering an extraordinary bond of affection and devotion among its citizens and the global Muslim community.