PSCA releases video to combat irrelevant calls on 15 helpline

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority addresses surge in irrelevant calls on Emergency Helpline 15 with awareness video. Millions of unrelated calls prompt the release of a public service message by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, highlighting the proper use of the emergency number 15.

The 15 emergency line is facing a significant influx of irrelevant calls, with 80,000 to 90,000 daily calls. Shockingly, 85 percent of these calls are determined to be irrelevant or fake, posing a serious hindrance to providing timely assistance to citizens in critical situations. It is important to note that the Emergency 15 number is a government-provided, free service designed to aid citizens in distress. Cases are now being registered against those responsible for unnecessary or false calls. The PSCA spokesperson urged citizens to refrain from making unnecessary calls on the 15 emergency helpline.