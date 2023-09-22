48 arrested over profiteering

LAHORE:The price control magistrate arrested 48 individuals besides registering 55 cases against them in the provincial capital on Thursday.
In a press statement, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said the magistrates checked 1,592 locations and found violations on 132 locations. A total of 53 officers conducted field operations to ensure compliance with government price lists across the City. Inspections and price monitoring in vegetable and fruit markets would also be closely monitored by officials, the DC said.
