Two suspects held over visa fraud

LAHORE:The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday apprehended two suspects involved in visa fraud and human smuggling from Lahore and Bahawalpur in separate operations.

According to a spokesperson, FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore and Bahawalpur arrested the first suspect, Farooq Islam, in Lahore. His alleged involvement included orchestrating illegal migration of a citizen to Australia with a promised sum of Rs3m. He was operating without the required licences. Meanwhile, Bahawalpur team apprehended another suspect, Mansoor Akram who extorted Rs200,000 from a man for facilitating overseas employment.