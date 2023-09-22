 
Friday September 22, 2023
Lahore

Misbah, Zardari discuss political situation

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2023

LAHORE:Former president of PPP Lahore Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman called on PPP-P head Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Thursday. Misbah-ur-Rehman on the occasion also inquired after the health of Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting discussed current political situation of the country.