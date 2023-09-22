 
Friday September 22, 2023
AFC official inspects Punjab stadium

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2023

LAHORE: The AFC match commissioner Kemel Tokabaev on Thursday visited Punjab Stadium here, a back-up venue for Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, which is set to host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second leg between Pakistan and Cambodia on October 17. He witnessed the renovation work being done inside the stadium and inspected pitch grass, goalpost and other facilities which are required for hosting an international game.