Pak U19s down Nepal

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday downed Nepal 1-0 in their Group A opener of the Under-19 SAFF Championship at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Ali Zafar netted the decisive goal for the Green-shirts in the 76th minute.

Maldives are the other team in Pakistan group.

Meanwhile, in Group B India crushed Bangladesh 3-0.

Bhutan are the others in this group.

Top two from each group will qualify for the semi-finals to be conducted on September 27 with the final to be held on September 30.

England-based Shadab Iftikhar is handling Pakistan team as a head coach.