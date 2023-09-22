Pakistan face South Korea test in Asian Games volleyball

LAHORE: Following two successive wins against Mongolia and Chinese Taipei in their group stage, Pakistan on Friday (today) will face a real test of nerves when they meet three-time Asian Games champions South Korea in their round of 12 crucial game of the men’s volleyball event of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

South Korea are a tough side. They were shocked by Group C winners India 3-2 the other day which pushed them to the second spot in their group. However, the Koreans registered a straight win over Cambodia in their final group show on Thursday. The set score remained 25-23, 25-13 and 25-15 in South Korea’s favour.

Pakistan recorded 3-0 wins over comparatively weak Mongolia and Chinese Taipei and will have to be on top of their game against Korea.

The Green-shirts will need to do their best in the middle block and serves against the Koreans. Top serves will disturb the Koreans’ reception which could give advantage to the Pakistan side to tighten noose around their opponents. The spikers have done a good job so far and it will be interesting to see how they fire at the Koreans.

A win against Korea will give Pakistan an opportunity to press for a decent finish in the days to come. Pakistan’s best ever performance in the Asian Games volleyball history has been the third place finish at the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.

“We have prepared them mentally and have spoken to them and have shown them the videos. We talked about the tactics which we will have to use during the game,” Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz told The News from Hangzhou on Thursday.

“We need to have high focus to take advantage of the situations. This is the kind of match where one or two balls decide who will be the winner and I hope that we are going to be the winners,” Issanaye said.