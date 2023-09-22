PCB looks for solutions to team’s problems

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board and national team management are looking for solutions to the problems that team has been facing.

The PCB, under Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf, held a meeting on Wednesday evening to review the performance of Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

The meeting included key figures such as head coach Mickey Arthur, captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, former captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez, as well as the complete national coaching staff, including Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), and Morne Morkel (bowling coach). Dr. Sohail Saleem was also present to provide insights into player injuries and rehabilitation programs.

The meeting involved a comprehensive analysis of various aspects, including team performance, player fitness, and future plans. The participants discussed the need for a better approach and strategy regarding players' workload and emphasised the importance of strengthening the team's bench.

Zaka Ashraf emphasised the importance of open discussion and consensus-building. The goal was to identify areas for improvement and develop solutions. They acknowledged that some players had been fatigued due to excessive participation in league cricket before national duties and agreed to adopt a proactive approach to manage players' workload and prioritise national duties.

Zaka expressed confidence in the team's potential to compete and succeed at the highest level. He pledged to provide the necessary support and resources to prepare the team for the World Cup.