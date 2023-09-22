Conquerors bag Women’s U19 T20 title

LAHORE: The Conquerors secured a convincing eight-wicket victory over the Challengers to become the champions of the Women’s U19 T20 Tournament at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke on Thursday.

The Conquerors, who earned the top prize of PKR500,000, had an almost flawless run in the tournament, winning three out of four league stage matches before dominating the final.

The Challengers, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, were bowled out for a meager 66 runs in 18.4 overs. Quratulain Ahsen and Memoona Khalid claimed two wickets each, while Dina Razvi, Maham Anees, and Rida Aslam secured one wicket each. The highest individual score in their innings was just 11 runs, achieved by Maheen Irfan. The Conquerors chased down the target in 13.1 overs, losing only two wickets in the process. Rida Aslam and Dina remained unbeaten with 19 and 18 runs, respectively, after openers Memoona and Maham contributed 12 and 10 runs.