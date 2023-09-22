 
close
Friday September 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Transparent courts

September 22, 2023

The new Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has taken bold, confident and dignified steps for the success and glory of the country. The live telecast of the Supreme Court hearings was a major step forward for constitutional supremacy and justice.

A majority of the nation is now looking forward to the CJ’s tenure. A transparent judiciary is the need of the hour.

Rehana Rafique

Rawalpindi