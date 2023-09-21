Pak rowers move ahead in Asiad

LAHORE: Pakistani rowers, featuring in three events in the Asian Games in China, on Wednesday moved into the second round of the rowing competitions of the quadrennial event.
In the LM2X the pair of Asad Iqbal and Muzammil Shehzad finished third in their heat to advance to the next phase.
In the M1X Zahid Iqbal finished third in the heat to progress to the next phase while in the M4X Asad, Muzammil, Zahid and Amjad finished second in their heats to advance to the next phase.
