Pricing out the future

The price of petrol is out of control and too high for most people, rising beyond the Rs300 mark. As a result, many parents have been forced to pull their children out of school and university in order to make ends meet.
High petrol prices are a threat to our development and the government must bring them down in order to ensure that students can continue their education and that Pakistan has a future.
Hajira Latif
Turbat
