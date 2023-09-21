 
Pricing out the future

September 21, 2023

The price of petrol is out of control and too high for most people, rising beyond the Rs300 mark. As a result, many parents have been forced to pull their children out of school and university in order to make ends meet.

High petrol prices are a threat to our development and the government must bring them down in order to ensure that students can continue their education and that Pakistan has a future.

Hajira Latif

Turbat