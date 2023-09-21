Fuuast VC barred from chairing syndicate meeting

The Federal Ministry of Education has stopped the vice chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology from presiding over a meeting of the syndicate and directed that the headquarters of the university and all related records should be shifted to Islamabad.

In the letter written by Section Officer Shakeel Mahmood Butt of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Fuuast VC has been told that with reference to ministry’s letter of June 13, 2023, “you were allowed to continue to act as acting Vice Chancellor, FUUAST, on the basis of the recommendations of the emergency committee to dispose of day-to-day and urgent affairs. You are not entitled to take major policy decisions having long-term financial and administrative implications. It has been bought to the notice of this Ministry that you are planning to hold a meeting of the Syndicate which, in your capacity as acting VC.”

The letter says: “FUUAST cannot be presided by you. Therefore, you are requested to restrain yourself from all such actions, failing which the Ministry’s letter dated 13’ June, 2023 may be withdrawn. It is further directed that as per Chapter Il of the FUUAST Ordinance CXIX of 2002, the Head-Quarter of FUUAST must be stationed in Islamabad along with all relevant record, office equipment, etc. Hence, Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Registrar and all other relevant officers/ officials must be stationed in Islamabad. The same may be executed within one week’s time positively, under intimation to this Ministry.”