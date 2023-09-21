SC admits pleas against amendments to Workers Welfare Fund

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday admitted to hearing petitions challenging the amendments made to the Worker Welfare Fund and ordered fixing the case before a three-member bench for an early hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah admitted the plea seeking an early hearing on the petitions.

During the course of the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa admonished Mir Afzal Malik, the counsel for the petitioner, for not being well prepared to argue the case. The chief justice asked the counsel to read the operative part of the court decision, but as the counsel was not prepared to argue, the CJP told him that if he took time, he would be fined.

When counsel interrupted during the remarks of Justice Athar Minallah, the CJP admonished the counsel for interruption.