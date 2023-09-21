Tax the rich, protect the poor: IMF chief tells Pakistan govt

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaking at the International Monetary Fund headquarters on October 8, 2019, in Washington, DC. — AFP

NEW YORK: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday it is in the interest of the people of Pakistan that the country revitalises its economy and “address some of the shortcoming of the past”.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News correspondent Azim M Mian after meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq, she said, “Of course, it is difficult but Pakistan has to do it in line with IMF programme as we stand by the people of Pakistan.”

To a question, she said it is imperative for Pakistan to collect taxes from the wealthy and protect to the poor segment of the society. “I do believe that this is in line with what people in Pakistan would like to see,” she added.