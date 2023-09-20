Career counselling seminar held

Islamabad:The Federal Directorate of Education partnered with the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) to hold a career counselling seminar at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate-Margalla) F-7/4.

The seminar, attended by college students pursuing Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC-II) in the Science Group, featured Aiza Ahsan, Senior Officer of Education at Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan, as the focal speaker. Sarah Kazmi, vice principal of the institution, and Farah Mukhtar Shakir, in-charge of the Students' Council, graced the occasion with their presence.

The session began with a Quranic recitation and an introduction to career planning. Ms. Ahsan expounded on the four-year CMA (Certified Management Accountant) Certification programme, highlighting its structure, requirements, and career prospects. Attendees received informative brochures and were encouraged to provide feedback through a form. The seminar concluded with Q&A session and the national anthem.