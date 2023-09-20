OGDCL discovers gas in Punjab

KARACHI: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan's largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, said on Tuesday it had discovered gas at an exploratory well in Punjab province.

The company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it had found gas at the Chak 214-1 well in the Mari East Block, where it holds a 100 percent stake.

The well, which was drilled using OGDCL's in-house expertise, reached a depth of 1,851 meters and yielded gas from two formations, the company said.

The Dunghan formation produced 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, while the Sui Main Limestone formation produced 1.31 mmscfd of gas, both at a choke size of 32/64 inches and a well head flowing pressure of around 250 pounds per square inch, the company said.

"This discovery marks the first in the Mari East Block and is a testament to the company's commitment to harnessing the hydrocarbon potential of the Block through aggressive exploration strategies," the company said.

The company also recently announced an increase in oil and gas production from its Nashpa Well-10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which now stands at 1,340 barrels per day of oil and is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline network.