ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has convened a meeting on Wednesday (today) to evolve an action plan for improving dispensation of justice as well as early adjudication of cases pending with the apex court, it has been learnt.

The meeting has been convened at 3pm at the apex court where the members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council have also been invited.

During the meeting, the chief justice will seek proposals from the members of both the SCBA and PBC for improving the dispensation of justice as well as early fixation of cases and their disposal.

It was also learnt that the chief justice has also established a WhatsApp group for early fixation of cases. However, no official statement was issued by the Public Relations Department of the apex court in this regard till the filing of this report in the evening.