LAHORE: A magisterial court on Tuesday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on judicial remand after rejecting the plea of the Anti-Corruption Establishment seeking his physical remand.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment had sought remand of Pervaiz Elahi in two cases involving allegations related to the appointment of a lower-scale officer as his principal secretary and illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

After the hearing, while talking to the media, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the incumbent caretaker government is an extension of the previous PMLN government.

He said that Afghanistan is making more progress than Pakistan due to the policies of the government.

Elahi categorically denied any claims of an agreement between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the IMF that resulted in current economic challenges. Meanwhile, a division bench of the Lahore High Court has dismissed a plea of the National Accountability Bureau, which had challenged the decision of the single bench in which the court had stopped the agencies from arresting Pervaiz Elahi. The court, in its order, said NAB is not an aggrieved party to the case.