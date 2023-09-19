IIU holds meeting of BoG

Islamabad: The 91st meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of International Islamic University (IIU) was held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

The meeting was chaired by Prof Dr Samina Malik, Rector IIU/Chairperson Board of Governors of the University, attended by Vice Chairman of BoG and President IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and the board members. The board took important decisions in the meeting including the appointment of Dr Abdul Raheman as vice president, Academics.