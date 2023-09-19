Universities not conducting quality research: PIDE

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeem ul Haque has said that we have only buildings without professors, hence we cannot call them universities.

Dr Haque was speaking at the conclusion of three-day conference here of Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) programme of PIDE. I may be mentioned that PIDE has its faculty but no campus and since inception is operating from Quaid-i-Azam University Campus.

Dr Haque pointed out that universities need to focus on conducting quality research that can contribute to the progress of the country. Universities are not conducting quality research which may benefit the country, he noted, underlining the role of academic institutions in shaping the nation's future. He emphasised that RASTA represents an evolving process stressing the importance of conducting local research and finding tailored solutions to local issues while acknowledging the value of global research that aligns with local needs and requirements.

D. Haque highlighted the need to focus on progress and move forward with the ideas presented to policymakers, advocating for a distinctive local flavour in research. The conference included presentations that explored various facets of Pakistan's economic and legal landscape. Speakers from academia and research circles engaged in discussions on pressing issues.