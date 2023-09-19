Chairman of RBISE visits exam centres

Rawalpindi:Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi conducted an inspection of examination centres in Rawalpindi as part of the Matriculation Secondary Annual Examination 2023.

He visited Government Postgraduate College, Asghar Mall, Government High School, DAV College Road, and Government Islamia High School No. 4, Liaqat Road, and reviewed the ongoing examinations in various examination halls and rooms.

The chairman emphasised that it is the responsibility of the examination staff to ensure the integrity of the examination and that the Board is actively monitoring the examinations. He stated that tackling issues like cheating and malpractice is a shared responsibility.