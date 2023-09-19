VU announces results

LAHORE:The Virtual University announced the Spring 2023 semester results on Monday which the students can access through the university’s Learning Management System (LMS). A total of 98,000 students appeared in different exams in the Spring 2023 semester's final examinations. A VU spokesperson said that these examinations were conducted using a specialised computer-based system, ensuring a secure and proctored environment at VU campuses. The pass percentage for these examinations exceeded 81%. Approximately 6,000 students have fulfilled their degree requirements and are eligible for the award of degrees.