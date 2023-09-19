VU announces results

LAHORE:The Virtual University announced the Spring 2023 semester results on Monday which the students can access through the university’s Learning Management System (LMS). A total of 98,000 students appeared in different exams in the Spring 2023 semester's final examinations. A VU spokesperson said that these examinations were conducted using a specialised computer-based system, ensuring a secure and proctored environment at VU campuses. The pass percentage for these examinations exceeded 81%. Approximately 6,000 students have fulfilled their degree requirements and are eligible for the award of degrees.
LAHORE:Continuity of elections is indeed a crucial element in ensuring the inclusivity and legitimacy of a democracy....
LAHORE:Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design , Lahore, organised its orientation ceremony here on Monday which was...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation has launched its official website to...
LAHORE:The launch of four-year degree programme in the evening shift for the first time in 44 nursing colleges of the...
LAHORE:Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan organised a photo and painting exhibition at Alhamra Arts Council, The...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa while taking important decisions regarding chrome removal treatment...