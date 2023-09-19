Lesco initiates drive to recover Rs15.323bn from govt depts

LAHORE:The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has initiated a drive against defaulter government institutions for recovery of outstanding amount of Rs15.323 billion. The power utility Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has widened the scope of recovery from government institutions.

Lesco spokesperson told media here Monday that the company has started recovery from private sector’s dead defaulter of various categories in all its circles over the last six days and now the company has also issued the list of defaulting government institutions.

The CEO also tasked the Lesco’s relevant officers to ensure recovery from public sector departments as per the given list and also take all necessary steps in this regard, he added.

According to the list issued by Lesco, he mentioned that the Wasa Lahore is the defaulter of Rs7,679,880,169; Town Municipal Authority Rs3,639,877,581; Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs596,053,127; Pakistan Railway Rs532,982,792; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs500,229,120; City District Govt of Lahore Rs495,962,968; Punjab Health Department Rs424,446,903; Punjab Police Department Rs439,487,631; District Govt of Kasur Rs349,929,974; LDA Rs324,243,293; Services Hospital Lahore Rs168,739,636; and Punjab University Rs167,474,005.