Power theft

It has been more than a week since Sepco launched a grand operation against electricity theft due to mounting losses. While this is a good move, action must also be taken against those who paved the ways for such illegal acts, including corrupt metre readers, line-men and others among the energy authorities.
It is unlikely that problems like electricity theft and illegal connections could become so widespread without the energy authorities being complicit on some level. Thus, in order to fully resolve the issue, Sepco has to hold any corrupt officials to account as well.
Shahzad Panhwar
Sukkur
