Parting gift

September 19, 2023

The SC’s order for the restoration of NAB cases against several politicians, right before the retirement of the previous chief justice, is highly commendable. The NAB amendments were made by the PDM government purely for their own self-interest.

The PDM did not pass any bills that meaningfully improved the plight of the people, in my opinion.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad