Parting gift

The SC’s order for the restoration of NAB cases against several politicians, right before the retirement of the previous chief justice, is highly commendable. The NAB amendments were made by the PDM government purely for their own self-interest.
The PDM did not pass any bills that meaningfully improved the plight of the people, in my opinion.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
More and more people are leaving Pakistan. A record 800,000 have left Pakistan during the first six months of this...
It is quite galling that our leaders are ready to listen to the IMF while ignoring the over 200 million citizens of...
It has been more than a week since Sepco launched a grand operation against electricity theft due to mounting losses....
The Ranipur incident, where an influential Pir stands accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a ten-year-old...
In view of the increasing prices of petrol and diesel and the abundant availability of coal in Thar, Sindh, Pakistan...
Pest attacks on cotton crops occur every time there is a sudden rise in temperatures. This has become a growing...