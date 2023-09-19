The Legend of Maula Jatt’s ‘fight scene’ earns nomination in Taurus World Stunt Awards

KARACHI: In a historic moment for Pakistani cinema which stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its global counterparts, securing a nomination in the prestigious Taurus World Stunt Awards.

The heart-pounding final fight scene featuring Maula Jatt and Noori Nath has earned a nomination in the highly competitive ‘Best Fight’ category, with stunts brilliantly coordinated by the renowned Ian Van Temperley.

The category includes heavyweight contenders, such as the multiple Oscar-winning film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and ‘The Gray Man,’ among others. The Taurus World Stunt Awards, an annual ceremony that celebrates the outstanding achievements of stunt performers in the film industry, is held midyear in the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

Since its inception in 2001, the awards have become a hallmark of excellence in the world of stunts. The esteemed deciding committee, established in 2000, continues to uphold the highest standards of recognition. The visionary behind these awards, Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull, envisioned a platform to honour the unsung heroes of cinema.

Past winners in this esteemed category read like a who’s who of Hollywood blockbusters, including titles such as ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Kingsman,’ ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ ‘Inception,’ and ‘The Avengers,’ to name just a few.

Now, the Pakistani cinema also proudly joins this illustrious lineage with its nomination, marking a significant leap forward in global recognition. After 48 weeks since its release, the film continues to run in major Pakistani cinemas and has gained international recognition. The director of the film, Bilal Lashari, recently won the ‘Best Filmmaker’ award for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ at the Bollywood Film Festival Norway.