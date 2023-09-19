KP’s woman cop gets award in New Zealand

This picture taken released on April 17 shows DPO Battagram Sonia Shamroz Khan. — Facebook/Sonia Shamroz Khan Unofficial

PESHAWAR: A woman police officer, Sonia Shamroz Khan, who is serving as District Police Officer of Battagram of the province, received “Police Officer of the Year” award at Auckland, New Zealand.

The award was conferred on Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sonia Shamroz Khan by the International Association of Women Police for best policing and her efforts to prevent violence against the women.

SSP Sonia Shamroz Khan has also served as the district police officer of Chitral. She also established a complaint cell to register complaints against forced marriages. Talking to Geo News, she dedicated her award to the victims of gender discrimination and the hardworking women police officers, who were performing her duties against all odds.

She said that women police officers were working hard to ensure peace and security. The officer said that she had always considered cultural values and sensitivities during her work, which gave a boost to the reporting of the crimes against women.

SSP Shamroz said that previously the women in the remote Battagram district, where she was serving as DPO, would not seek police help, but now the situation had changed.