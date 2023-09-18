Jackson wins Eugene 100m as Richardson misses podium

EUGENE: Jamaica´s Shericka Jackson won the women´s 100m at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon, in 10.70sec as world champion Sha´Carri Richardson finished fourth.

Jackson, who won 200m gold at the World Championships in Budapest last month, beat Richardson over 100m for the first time this year in their fourth clash of the season. Marie-Josee Ta Lou was second in 10.75 and Elaine Thompson-Herah was third in 10.79.

Richardson, who owns the world´s season best of 10.65, was beaten over 100m for just the second time this year, finishing fourth in 10.80. "I just wanted to come out here and execute and I think I did pretty good this evening," Jackson said. "I´m grateful. I´m here, I´m enjoying myself and tomorrow is another competition day."

Richardson won´t race the 200m, but Jackson will be back in action at Hayward Field on Sunday, when the 29-year-old will take another crack at the 200m world record of 21.34 set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. Jackson retained the 200m world title last month with the second-fastest time in history, a stunning 21.41sec that destroyed a top-class field.