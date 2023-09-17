Man arrested for making forged documents

LANDIKOTAL: The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) raided a shop in Torkham bazaar and seized a number of fake Afghan identity cards (Tazkra), officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Director FIA Torkham Yasir Arafat told The News that acting on a tip-off, they raided a shop and arrested one Akbar Khan, son of Ghulam Shabbir, a resident of Landikotal, on the charges of making fake travel documents.

He said the arrested person was caught red-handedly making fake Afghan Tazkras. Yasir Arafat said during interrogation the arrested confessed to his crime. He said they also recovered fake stamps, Tazkras, forms and pictures of Afghan nationals and other stuff The official said they filed a case against the accused and shifted him to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Peshawar.