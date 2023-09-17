Lahore Master Plan ‘corruption’ : Ex-CM Elahi arrested for 12th time

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

LAHORE: Former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was arrested for the 12th time on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, arrested him from outside the Adiala Jail, a day after an anti-terrorism court granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

According to the ACE, Elahi had been arrested in four corruption cases, filed against him. He was transported to the ACE headquarters in Lahore Saturday evening.

As per the statement issued by a spokesperson for ACE Punjab, Ch Pervaiz Elahi was apprehended in Rawalpindi in connection with the Lahore Master Plan corruption case.

The statement said Elahi allegedly manipulated the Lahore Master Plan project for personal financial gains. He attempted to include his own lands in Lahore by altering the Lahore Master Plan and forging the seals and monograms of the consulting firm to modify the plan.

Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq confirmed his arrest and said an anti-corruption case had been registered in Punjab.

Elahi was being presented for transit remand in the case registered in Lahore, and the Islamabad Police would bring him to the FIA court at the Judicial Complex for transit remand, he added.

Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed for hearing a petition filed by wife of former CM Pervaiz Elahi for contempt of court against Lahore DIG Investigation and DIG Operations.

The court would hear the petition on Monday, Sept 18. Qaisara Elahi, through her counsel, argued that the court had granted bail to Elahi in all cases. She stated the court had directed the DIG Operations and DIG Investigation to escort Elahi home safely. However, in the presence of both police officers, Elahi was picked up and they did not protect him. The petitioner implored the court to take contempt of court action against the two police officers.

Online adds: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), meanwhile, declared a contempt of court plea against Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, regarding re-arrest of Pervaiz Elahi non-maintainable.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the written order of dismissing the contempt of court petition against IGP Islamabad Nasir Akbar Khan.

The court decision said Elahi was arrested on Sept 1 on the detention orders of district magistrate, Islamabad. The high court suspended detention order on Sept 5 and ordered for immediate release of Pervaiz Elahi. Justice Jahangiri said in his order that a directive was issued to send a copy of the release order to respective institutions. As per Advocate General Islamabad, the court order was implemented and Pervaiz Elahi was released. The IHC decision said that according to the lawyer, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested the petitioner again from the Police Lines gate in violation of LHC orders.

According to the court decision, the LHC had issued a notice to the Islamabad police and administration on a contempt of court petition. However, the counsel for Elahi could not satisfy how the order of the court (IHC) was violated. Therefore, the contempt of court plea against IGP Islamabad was declared non-maintainable.