Seerat conference, Naat contest on 12th of Rabiul Awwal

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs will host a national Seeratun Nabi (SAW) conference and Naat competition during the holy month of Rabiul Awwal.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, chairing a consultative meeting here on Friday, announced organizing the annual Mehfil-e-Naat and National Seeratun Nabi Conference in Rabiul Awwal. He proposed “scientific strategy for national economic stability in the light of Seerat-e-Tayyaba” as the theme of the conference to be held on 12th of Rabiul Awwal. He said problems to contemporary societal issues could be addressed by seeking guidance in the light of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Esteemed scholars and academics will be invited to share their insights on the subject and its subtopics. Diplomats from Muslim countries will be part of this annual event.

He said that to promote scholarly engagement, writers from around the country were encouraged to contribute articles on Seeratun Nabi (SAW), ensuring a rich literary resource for this subject. The ministry would offer commendation and literary awards to the best male and female writers in recognition of their valuable contributions, he said, adding that preparations for the conference were in full swing.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will meet today (Saturday) for sighting the moon of Rabiul Awwal.