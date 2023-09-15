Young student dies in MB Din road accident

MALAKWAL: A 16-year-old student was crushed to death under a speeding vehicle on Sufi Pura Road in Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday.

According to details, a Mazda van went out of control at high speed and crushed Ali Hassan, a student on his way to school on Sofi Pura Road. Unfortunately, the student died on the spot while the driver escaped.

It has been reported that the 16-year-old student was a resident of Kot Nawabshah village. The students of Government Islamia High School staged a protest against the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the driver.