Young student dies in MB Din road accident

MALAKWAL: A 16-year-old student was crushed to death under a speeding vehicle on Sufi Pura Road in Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday.
According to details, a Mazda van went out of control at high speed and crushed Ali Hassan, a student on his way to school on Sofi Pura Road. Unfortunately, the student died on the spot while the driver escaped.
It has been reported that the 16-year-old student was a resident of Kot Nawabshah village. The students of Government Islamia High School staged a protest against the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the driver.
MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited the under-construction Civil...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Election Commissioner has notified a Provincial Voters Education Committee .A press release...
PESHAWAR: A group of people from the Kurram tribal district on Thursday asked the government to compensate them for...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government is considering promulgating an ordinance for binding all institutions and departments...
SUKKUR: Police obtained a further seven-day remand of Pir Syed Asad Shah and two others accused of killing minor...
MARDAN: The Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar on Thursday said the Awami National Party government in the past had...