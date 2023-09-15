‘Country progressed during Nawaz’s tenure’

LAHORE:A delegation of People's Party Central Punjab led by former federal minister for textiles, Rana Farooq Saeed, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House, here, Thursday. During the meeting, current political situation was discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that Benazir Bhutto was a great leader who signed the charter of democracy with PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif. He said that both leaders by signing the Charter of Democracy not only strengthened the democracy, but also promoted high values. Governor said that despite all the differences and dissenting views in politics, mutual respect should not be compromised.

He said that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country progressed. Governor said that during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister, motorways were built in the country, new universities were set up, hospitals were built and the country's defence was made impregnable by nuclear explosions during that time.

On this occasion, former MNA, Rana Farooq Saeed said that the PPP leadership and workers had always made sacrifices for democracy.

The delegation comprised of former President PPP Lahore, Mian Azizur Rehman Chan, Afnan Ahmad Butt, Sadiq Lone and Chaudhry Nauman Yusuf. Later, Balighur Rehman chaired the 40th meeting of the Senate of the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore at UET, here. The meeting was attended by UET Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Registrar Muhammad Asif, members of UET Senate, faculties, deans and chairpersons of various departments. In the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rahman highlighted the steps taken for the betterment of the students, faculty members, staff, and university. In the meeting, the budget for the financial year 2023-24 approved by the Syndicate was approved. Treasurer Imran Babar presented the budget. In the UET Senate meeting, industry-academia relations and other issues of the university were also discussed. Speaking on this occasion, governor said that UET is one of the prestigious educational institutions of the country. He said that UET graduates are proving their mettle at national and international level. He said that developing the links between academia and industries is the need of the hour. Governor assured his full cooperation of solving the problems raised by the Senate members in the meeting.