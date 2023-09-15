 
close
Friday September 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Matric suppl exam from today

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2023

LAHORE:Lahore Board’s Matric Second Annual (Supplementary) Examination 2023 will start from Friday (today). A spokesperson for Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore said that 33,674 candidates will appear in the examination.