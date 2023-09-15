Flaws in new building, patients’ complaints: Naqvi chides hospital MS, XEN, Project Director

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother & Child and Ganga Ram Hospital here Thursday. The chief minister expressed his severe indignation over witnessing flaws in the new building and listening to the complaints of patients and their attendants.

Mohsin Naqvi censured MS hospital, Project Director, XEN and gave them a stern warning. He inspected the emergency of the Institute, eight floors and two basements, including the wards.

The CM observed that neither there were chairs in the waiting room nor any bench. The female patients were sitting on the floor. Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the MS said that emergency for the female patients was operational for the last six months and there was no reason of not putting chairs in it.

The attendants of the patients were compelled to pay money to the security guards and maids to see infants. The attendants of the patients heaped a pile of complaints before the CM. The guards and the maid receiving money from the patients were suspended and the money was returned to the attendants. Air conditioners in vacant rooms were running while ACs in few parts of the women’s emergency were shut down. Mohsin Naqvi sought a record of electricity bills.

There was a leakage of water in the walls of new building and the roofs and water was accumulated on the floors. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to solve the water leakage problem on priority basis. The attendants complained about non-availability of required blood from the blood bank.

Mohsin Naqvi also went to Ganga Ram Hospital and inquired after the health of patients and asked them about the provision of free medicines and tests facilities.In many wards, neither there was any AC nor fans were on. Mohsin Naqvi on the request of a woman, directed to shift her under-treatment sister to ICU immediately.

The CM sought a plan to shift few important departments of the Ganga Ram Hospital to the Fatima Jinnah Institute. He revealed that Fatima Jinnah Institute and Ganga Ram Hospital would also be improved.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that if he ever received any complaint of receiving money from the patients and their attendants then swift action would be taken against the hospital administration.

Launches programme to double nursing enrolment in Punjab

Caretaker chief minister inaugurated a programme Thursday aimed at doubling the enrolment of nursing students at the College of Nursing, Jinnah Hospital. The commencement of an evening shift for a four-year nursing course will accommodate an additional 2,900 students.

Addressing the gathering, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the urgency of this decision. He mentioned that a programme was initiated to train an additional 2,900 nurses, with a commitment to issue NOCs for overseas placements within three days. Thus far, our government has sanctioned the departure of nearly 800 nurses.

The CM assured that the government would provide comprehensive support to nurses securing positions abroad. The entire NOC process, including leave approval, will be streamlined within a three-day timeframe. Furthermore, plans are under way to establish a Nursing School alongside the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh. Another nursing school will be established at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

UNDP resident representative calls on CM

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Resident representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Samuel Rizk held a meeting at the CM’s Office to discuss various aspects of Punjab development goals, including education, healthcare and women's empowerment.

During the meeting, they reached a consensus on establishing a local data system for early warning about natural disasters, with UNDP pledging its support for this initiative.

It was decided that cooperation would be expanded to deal with environmental and climatic changes. They decided to expand their cooperation to address environmental and climatic challenges.

Samuel Rizk commended Mohsin Naqvi's proactive leadership and praised the CM-led team for their exemplary efforts in various sectors. He lauded the swift response of the provincial administration during recent flood incidents.

