Religious scholar killed in Jauhar laid to rest

The funeral prayers of Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia’s principal Maulana Ziaur Rahman were held at the Model Colony Ground on Thursday. He had been shot dead by unidentified suspects in Block 15 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday night.
Rahman’s funeral was attended by a large number of people, including family, friends, colleagues and even District Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi. The religious scholar was later laid to rest in the Malir Cantonment graveyard.
Ahle Hadith leader Hafiz Abdul Hameed Amir said that those who do not want peace in Pakistan were responsible for Rahman’s murder. He urged the government to ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to justice. Rahman’s friends also slammed the incident.
Though the police on Wednesday registered a case over the killing with suspicions of the Indian spy agency RAW’s involvement, they have failed to make any progress.
The Sharea Faisal police had collected 11 empty shells — seven of a 30-bore pistol and four of a 9mm pistol — from the crime scene and sent them for forensic analysis.
FIR No. 688/23 was registered under Section 302/34 on the complaint of the victim’s cousin Abdullah Chaudhry. Rahman belonged to the Ahle Hadith school of thought, and was also part of the five-member Sarparast Committee of the recently formed Ahle Hadith Action Committee.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
Senior journalist and former reporter for The News Shahid Hussain passed away in Karachi after losing his battle with...
Additional Inspector General Abdul Qadir Qayyum, chief of the Sindh police Training Branch, has written a letter to...
A court has remanded a suspect in judicial custody in a case pertaining to rape of a teenage girl in Baldia Town.Umer...
Police claimed to have arrested three suspects on Thursday for allegedly torturing a citizen and accusing him of...
The ATR plane of Indonesia’s flag career airline has been stuck at the Karachi airport due to a technical...