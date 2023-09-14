New ICT-based port community system to digitise Pak trade

Shipping containers are seen stacked on a ship at a sea port in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 6, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: A digital system is being launched this month to expedite fast-track clearance of cargo ships. This automated system would slash the cost of doing business and duration and allow Pakistan to integrate with any other national, regional and global single window systems related to cross-border trade.



The ICT-based Port Community System (PCS) to facilitate transport warehouse keepers and freight forwarding agents would start work from the current month. It would link up all ports and terminals with an automated digital system and would be installed at the Karachi, Bin Qasim, and Gwadar ports, enhancing the efficient clearance of cargo ships, giving a boost to cross-border traders. It would also cut down and reduce the cost of doing business and long duration of engaging in commercial ventures.

Talking to The News, the Chief Domain Officer of Port Community System, Naveed Abbas Memon, said the PCS is a comprehensive platform that would connect all stakeholders, including FIA, Customs, Terminal Operators and others for efficient cargo management at seaports, airports, dry ports and land border crossings.

This ICT system would integrate over 70 related departments. This would be part of the Pakistan Single Window facility providing timely efficient information to all stakeholders, paving the way for smooth operation of incoming and outgoing ships, he said.

The PCS would also provide a comprehensive picture of imports and exports to traders and other stakeholders, identifying all cross-border trade obstacles and enabling their speedy resolution, Memon said.

It would fulfil all import, export, and transit-related regulatory requirements by digitalizing Pakistan’s cross-border trade and eliminating paper-based manual processes.

The digital system would facilitate payments and regulatory obligations of the shipping agent, promoting transport warehouse keepers and freight forwarding agents. As much as 90 percent of commerce and cross-border trade in the country is handled by the country’s seaports whereas the dry ports and airports constitute the remaining 10 percent.

The prevailing port management system is complicated leading to bottlenecks due to the negligible role of IT and digital support systems. Another headache is the needless paper-pushing exercise. Furthermore, the cargo-carrying trucks and other logistic transport movement also hampers efficiency within the ports. Against this backdrop, the Port Community System would revolutionise ports and cargo management, helping to unlock the country’s potential to become a hub for trade and transit. Such systems are an integral part of global economies which not only drastically cut down logistics costs but also provide ease of doing business. The major objective is to establish and maintain a world-class cross-border trade-related information portal under the PSW platform and enable Pakistan to integrate with any other national, regional and global single-window cross-border trade systems. The first phase of digitisation will be completed in 2024 and play a prominent role in the country’s economy. It would also prove beneficial to CPEC and provide easy access to the landlocked Central Asian states. The Pakistan Single Window was set up under the WTO guidance in 2017 and caters to over a thousand clients.