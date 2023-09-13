S Punjab secretariat playing role in improving good governance: CS

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that the establishment of a separate South Punjab Secretariat was a long standing dream of the people of the region.

He expressed these views while inspecting the under construction Civil Secretariat building here on Tuesday.

The chief secretary said that the secretariat was now playing its full role in improving good governance and service delivery. He hoped that after shifting of offices in the Civil Secretariat, coordination among the departments would be improved which would accelerate the pace of development in the region.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman instructed IDAP to complete the Civil Secretariat building by December and said the government wants to inaugurate the Civil Secretariat at the end of this year.

The chief secretary said that mango was the hallmark of South Punjab, hence mango trees should be planted and their cultivation must be carried out around the secretariat building.

The chief secretary said no lapse in the construction quality of the project would be tolerated. Later, the chief secretary visited various parts of the Secretariat and GOR and checked the construction quality and inquired about the landscaping of the project.

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar said that by establishing the offices of administrative secretaries under one roof, their efficiency would further increase.

He said after the completion of Civil Secretariat Multan, the offices of eight departments of the South Punjab would be shifted.