 
close
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Security beefed up

By APP
September 13, 2023

PESHAWAR: The City Capital Police on Tuesday beefed up security measures across the provincial capital following the special instructions of CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar.Ashfaq Anwar urged people to cooperate with the police and security forces at pickets and during snap-checking to maintain peace in the city.