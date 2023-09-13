For declaration in 7 days: ETEA finalises MDCAT results in KP, submits to PMDC

PESHAWAR: The Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized the result of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) and forwarded it to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for declaration within seven days.

The tests were held in 11 cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa simultaneously on September 10.Some 46439 students applied for the test out of which 799 remained absent and 45640 appeared.

Uzra Riaz, daughter of Mohammad Riaz, topped the test by clinching 198 out of the 200 marks. Haseeb Khan, son of Iftikhar Khan, stood second with 197 marks, and four students including Mansoor Khan, son of Khursheed Anwar, Shah Faisal Khan, son of Wahid Husain, Syed Aqeel Bacha, son of Ataullah, and Abdur Razzaq, son of Awal Sher shared the third position with 195 marks.

Six students stood fourth in the exam securing 194 marks. They are Saifullah Imtiaz, son of Imtiaz Ahmad, Muqtasid Khan, son of Sher Daraz Khan, Saifullah Khalid, son of Ashrafullah, Halima, daughter of Akhtar, Anam Khan, daughter of Adul Qayum Khan and Saqlain Haider, son of Noor Ghulam. Thus, a total of 14 students shared the top four slots.

Some 219 students were caught red-handed using unfair means in the exams. Their papers were cancelled and police cases were registered. Some reports suggested that sons and daughters of influentials were also apprehended using electronic devices to leak the paper fraudulently. However, ETEA successfully foiled all such efforts. The Intelligence Bureau had been tasked to probe the matter and bust the racket involved in the unfair practice.

As per PMDC rules, at least 55 per cent marks are required to qualify for admission into medical colleges – both public and private – and 45 per cent for dental colleges. A total of 21363 students secured more than 55 per cent – 110 out of 200 marks – and stood for admission into medical colleges, while 28,981 bagged over 45 per cent marks to qualify for admission into dental colleges.

Some 110 students secured more than 190 marks, 1094 from 180 to 189 marks, 2085 from 170 to 179 marks, 2510 from 160 to 169 marks, 2743 from 150 to 159 marks, 2985 from 140 to 149 marks, 3070 students bagged 130 to 139 marks, 3189 from 120 to 129 marks, 3577 from 110 to 119 marks, 3781 from 100 to 109 marks and 3837 secured 90 to 99 marks.

A total of 16440 students failed to qualify for the test with 89 and below marks.