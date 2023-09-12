Contempt plea by Elahi’s wife: LHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad IGP

Islamabad’s Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on September 3, 2023. — X/ICT_Police

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Islamabad’s Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan in a contempt case registered against him for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi.

The LHC issued the warrant after the top cop failed to appear before the court on a show-cause notice and directed the police to arrest the federal capital’s top cop and present him in court on September 18.

The warrant was issued in the written order by Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf on the petition filed by Elahi’s wife Qaisara. The warrant comes after the LHC, last week, had issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court to IG Dr Khan in connection with Elahi’s detention under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order).

The LHC ordered the Islamabad police chief to appear before the court on September 8. However, he failed to do so. Last month, the PTI president was rearrested under 3-MPO by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after being released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and subsequently, the seasoned politician was put under house arrest in Adiala jail for the next 15 days. The ICT police rearrested him despite the LHC’s restraining order against his possible arrest.