Crackdown on gas thieves launched in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: Regional office of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has launched a crackdown against gas thieves in Hazara Division for which special teams have been assigned the task.

A special control room had been established in Abbottabad, said a spokesman for the SNGPL, adding, in the light of the orders of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, a vigorous campaign was launched to end gas theft in Hazara Division.

Adnan Ahmed, Regional Manager of Sui Northern Gas, said that MD Sui Northern Gas Company Limited has decided to strictly deal with gas thieves with strong hands. And in this regard, he said the crackdown against gas theft had been launched in Hazara Division for which help from local administration would also be taken to take legal action, including arrest and sealing of points.

The RM said that gas theft was causing irreparable damage to the economy of Pakistan and also causing hindrance in providing cheap gas to the consumers.