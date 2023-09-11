Closure of western borders to curb smuggling Vegetable, fruit prices shoot up

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the rates of almost all vegetables continued while the rates of some vegetables, including tomato and onion witnessed a sharp increase after closure of the western borders to curb the smuggling.

Vegetables, including tomatoes, onions and some winter vegetables and fruits, including grapes were coming from Kabul with limited quantity. The supply of these items was suspended after closure of the borders for the last couple of days. This increased the prices in the local market.

The issue of wrong rate lists persisted which is also another major cause of artificial inflation as the distortions between fixed rates and charged prices by the sellers pushed the rates upwards. This attitude of the administration has been creating frustration among the masses about the administration.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs333-346 per kg, sold at Rs360-400 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs36 per kg, fixed at Rs519 per kg, and sold at Rs530-1,000 per kg.

The price of potato sugar-free A-grade increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs72-78 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, C-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs78-83 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs90 per kg, and C-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, and C-grade at Rs90-100 per kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic harnai by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs445-460 sold at Rs500-600 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai further increased by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs980-1,000 per kg, Garlic Indonesia further gained by Rs110 per kg, fixed at Rs930-950 per kg, both sold at Rs1,200 per kg.

Cucumber farm gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Bitter gourd price increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price Spinach farm unchanged at Rs65-70 sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Zucchini local reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs170-175 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg.

The price of lemon local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190-195 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, lemon China increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

Ladyfinger price gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs150-160per kg.

Carrot Chinese gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, carrot local was fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Turnip price reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Pea price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs95-185 per kg, sold at Rs150-300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs140-145 per dozen, sold at Rs160-200 per dozen, and B-category at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs55-60 per dozen, sold at Rs80-120 per dozen.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs65-220 per kg, sold at Rs150-450 per kg. Grapes Gola unchanged at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs320-400 per kg.