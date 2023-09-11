Virtual varsity, KPC join hands to provide online education

The Karachi Press Club (KPC) and a virtual university have joined hands to provide online education facilities for journalists and their families, especially in remote and underserved areas.

This initiative aims to enable journalists’ children who, for various reasons, cannot attend traditional colleges or universities to pursue education.

The collaboration will offer support for children in remote areas and regions far from educational institutions. Ayaz Sheikh, regional campus manager for Karachi and Balochistan, highlighted that the virtual university's Mobile Science Laboratory, known as Lab on Wheels, has reached Karachi after a long journey from remote areas of Pakistan. He said, “Now, we will extend the facility of the Mobile Science Lab to the underprivileged areas of Balochistan to facilitate practical learning for students.”

Ayaz Sheikh emphasized that they would soon initiate a special programme to facilitate access to higher education for journalists and their families. He stated, "This initiative is the first of its kind in Pakistan, where the virtual university is providing practical science education to students in their cities and remote areas where access to a physical lab is not possible.”

KPC Secretary Shoaib Ahmed expressed his commitment to promoting educational advancement in collaboration with the virtual university. He stated, “Access to education is a fundamental right for every citizen, and we intend to play our part in advancing the cause of education in partnership with the virtual university.”